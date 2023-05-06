York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. York Water had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 29,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. York Water has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in York Water by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of York Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of York Water by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About York Water

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.