York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. York Water had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.
York Water Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 29,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. York Water has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.
York Water Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.12%.
Institutional Trading of York Water
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About York Water
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Water (YORW)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.