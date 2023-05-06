ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $437,894.97 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. ZClassic has a market cap of $437,894.97 and $15.64 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00124184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030917 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

