Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 6,800 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50.

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

