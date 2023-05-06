Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

