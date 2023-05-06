Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
