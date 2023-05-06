ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 2689857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Specifically, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

