1,350 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

