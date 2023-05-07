17,498 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.65. 5,907,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

