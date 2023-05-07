18,700 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Ferguson accounts for 3.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. 803,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.25. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

