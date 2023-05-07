1inch Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.24 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $368.59 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,885,607 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

