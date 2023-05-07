23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.

