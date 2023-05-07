26,357 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and have sold 5,002,493 shares worth $144,305,643. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE ARES traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $81.95. 846,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

