303,765 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,000. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 1.2% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.40.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

