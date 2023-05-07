41,883 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $34.29. 833,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,049. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

