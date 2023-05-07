662,400 Shares in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 662,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,000. HUTCHMED comprises approximately 14.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 462.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 147,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,484. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

