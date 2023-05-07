6,986 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $736,460.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $736,460.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $2,598,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,058,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,810. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

