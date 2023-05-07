Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.60 and a 200-day moving average of $249.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

