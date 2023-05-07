Abbrea Capital LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners increased its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,031,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

