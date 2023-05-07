Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,526,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

