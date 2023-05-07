Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,628,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,408,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.