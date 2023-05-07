Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,628,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,408,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

