Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,798 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 60,438 shares of company stock worth $1,948,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

