Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 490,900 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

