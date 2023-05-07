Achain (ACT) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $196,984.61 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003387 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003883 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

