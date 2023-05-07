ACT Advisors LLC. Makes New $14.83 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 548,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,827,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.38.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.