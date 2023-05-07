ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 878,788 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ACT Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,400,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,441. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

