Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.