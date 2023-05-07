Adecoagro S.A. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.
Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.