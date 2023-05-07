Adecoagro S.A. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

Featured Articles

