ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. ADT has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ADT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James David Devries bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,000 shares of company stock worth $358,540. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADT by 136.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.