Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

