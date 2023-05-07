Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

