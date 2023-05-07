Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,203 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 117,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,279,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 162,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,821,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 282,429 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.06 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

