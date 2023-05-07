Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

