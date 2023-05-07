Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

