Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

