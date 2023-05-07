Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

