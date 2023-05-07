Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

