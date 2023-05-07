aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $179.22 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. aelf has a market capitalization of $179.22 million and $5.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.