AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in AES by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

