Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

