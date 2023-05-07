Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,746 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

