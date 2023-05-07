Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,266 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

