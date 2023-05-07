Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $675.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $672.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

