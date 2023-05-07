Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

