Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $144.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

