Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.