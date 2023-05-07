Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

