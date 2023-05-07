Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

