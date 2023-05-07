AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.