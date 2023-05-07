ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Buy by ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.84.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

