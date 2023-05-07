Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.31.

TSE:AEM opened at C$80.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$82.90. The firm has a market cap of C$36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

