Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Air T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $21.50 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

